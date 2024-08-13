Funeral arrangements set for fallen Smyth County deputy

Smyth County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Hunter Reedy, 28, was shot and killed by 65-year-old suspect Timothy Goodman, on Friday, Aug. 9.

SMYTH COUNTY, Va. – The Bradley Funeral Home of Marion has announced funeral arrangements for a Smyth County deputy killed in the line of duty.

Smyth County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Hunter Reedy, 28, was shot and killed by 65-year-old suspect Timothy Goodman, on Friday, Aug. 9.

Recommended Videos

Have the morning's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at noon Email Address Click here to sign up

Hunter’s family is set to receive friends Friday, Aug. 16 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Chilhowie Christian Church.

The funeral service is slated for Saturday, Aug. 17 at the Chilhowie Christian Church and will begin at 11 a.m.

The service will be officiated by Pastor Shawn Womack and Pastor Wesley Eller.

Following the service, there will be a private internment for the family to attend.