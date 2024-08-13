70º
Join Insider

Local News

Funeral arrangements set for fallen Smyth County deputy

Tags: Smyth County
Smyth County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Hunter Reedy, 28, was shot and killed by 65-year-old suspect Timothy Goodman, on Friday, Aug. 9. (Smyth County Sheriff's Office)

SMYTH COUNTY, Va. – The Bradley Funeral Home of Marion has announced funeral arrangements for a Smyth County deputy killed in the line of duty.

Smyth County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Hunter Reedy, 28, was shot and killed by 65-year-old suspect Timothy Goodman, on Friday, Aug. 9.

Recommended Videos

Hunter’s family is set to receive friends Friday, Aug. 16 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Chilhowie Christian Church.

The funeral service is slated for Saturday, Aug. 17 at the Chilhowie Christian Church and will begin at 11 a.m.

The service will be officiated by Pastor Shawn Womack and Pastor Wesley Eller.

Following the service, there will be a private internment for the family to attend.

Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos