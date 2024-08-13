Lynchburg Minnick School opens its doors to help students facing challenges

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A new school is opening in Lynchburg focused on helping students who face challenges.

The Lynchburg Minnick School will begin classes on Wednesday at their new location on 12th Street.

Minnick Schools are focused on educating students who need extra support because of behavioral concerns or developmental delays.

Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

The school will not only serve students in Lynchburg City Schools but also surrounding districts.

“So it’s our job to do a full assessment to structure their own educational program around those needs,” said CEO Ray Ratke.

This location is the eighth school in Virginia. The Lynchburg location can hold up to 40 students.