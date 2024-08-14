Virginia Tech Montgomery Executive Airport receives grant for future improvements

BLACKSBURG, Va. – A $250,000 grant has been awarded to the Virginia Tech Montgomery Executive Airport for future improvements.

The airport located in Blacksburg has nearly 14,000 flights annually come through it.

As part of the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Program, leaders of the airport they tell us this grant money will be used for their planning period for renovations to their tarmac and taxiway.

“All of these funds are funds that which were derived from taxes on aviation fuels,” said Keith Holt, executive director of the airport. “So, this is aviation users of which that the tax on their fuel that they have purchased is going back to help revitalize the airports in which they use.”

They said they expect renovations to start in 2026.