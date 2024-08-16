Clear the Shelters | Rey could be your next partner in crime

Fetch yourself a new best friend with Rey!

This sweet boy is a Heeler/Pit mix and is in need of a walking buddy who is always on the hunt for their next adventure.

Rey was recently brought into the Galax Carroll Grayson Animal Shelter as an owner surrender because he had grown too big for his previous home. But the handsome fella is looking to the future with a wagging tail and dog smile, hoping for a family of his own.

The way to his heart? Yummy treats!

His adoption fee is $80, according to the Galax Carroll Grayson Animal Shelter.

If you’re interested in adopting him, the shelter can be reached at 276-236-8501.

