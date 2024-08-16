Kroger and Coca-Cola provide 500 backpacks for Roanoke City students

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke City Public Schools students experiencing housing instability are going to be gifted backpacks full of food and school supplies to kick the school year off.

Kroger and Coca-cola teamed up to provide the items.

School staff said they have over 600 students in need, and they can’t wait to provide many of them with something to help them succeed.

“This is about getting our kids off on the right foot and getting them started in a productive way,” Dr. Verletta White, Roanoke City Public Schools Superintendent said. “There is no substitute for that.”

The backpacks will be delivered to the kids households.