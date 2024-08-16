77º
Shooting in Roanoke leaves one man injured

Colton Game, Digital Content Producer

There was a shooting in Roanoke on Friday morning that left one man injured.

Roanoke Police Department said they were dispatched to the 1700 block of Hanover Ave NW just before 7 a.m. on Friday after reports of a shooting. After arriving, officers found an adult man who had non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital for treatment by Roanoke Fire/EMS.

This shooting is still under investigation. RPD has asked anyone with information about this incident to call (540) 344-8500 or text 274637 and begin the text with “RoanokePD.”

No further updates are available at this time, and WSLS 10 will update this article as information becomes available.

Colton joined the WSLS 10 team as a digital content producer in July 2024, soon after graduating cum laude from Virginia Tech with a B.S. in sociology and a minor in psychology.

