Shooting in Roanoke leaves one man injured

There was a shooting in Roanoke on Friday morning that left one man injured.

Roanoke Police Department said they were dispatched to the 1700 block of Hanover Ave NW just before 7 a.m. on Friday after reports of a shooting. After arriving, officers found an adult man who had non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital for treatment by Roanoke Fire/EMS.

This shooting is still under investigation. RPD has asked anyone with information about this incident to call (540) 344-8500 or text 274637 and begin the text with “RoanokePD.”

No further updates are available at this time, and WSLS 10 will update this article as information becomes available.