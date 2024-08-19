75-year-old killed and two others injured in Nelson County Crash Sunday, VSP investigating

NELSON COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is currently investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that took place in Nelson County on Sunday, we’re told.

According to VSP, the crash occurred on Route 29 southbound at the intersection with Tye Brook Highway at 7:04 p.m.

Recommended Videos

A 2001 GMC Sierra was heading southbound when it was unable to avoid striking a 2019 Ram 1500, which had entered the intersection. The Ram struck two road signs and came to rest in the median where it caught fire, VSP said.

The driver of the Ram was 75-year-old Avis Armentrout Jr. of Roseland, we’re told he was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene.

Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

A passenger in the Ram, 74-year-old Martha Armentrout suffered serious injuries and was transported to an area hospital.

The driver of the Sierra was a 16-year-old female from Nelson County who suffered serious injuries and was also taken to an area hospital.