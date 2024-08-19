New kid friendly trail in Botetourt County

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Botetourt County and the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation’s Kids in Parks program just opened a new kid-and-family-friendly trail at the Cherry Blossom trail on Saturday, we’re told.

According to Botetourt County, the grand opening was held in conjunction with National TRACK Trails Day, an annual event celebrating the Kids in Parks program’s national network of kid-and-family-friendly TRACK Trails.

This year’s celebration marked the 15th anniversary of the program and the Cherry Blossom TRACK Trail is the newest TRACK Trail in the Kids in Parks network.

TRACK Trails are a type of environmental scavenger hunt for young children and their families to get unplugged and active outdoors, according to the county.

“With each of our TRACK Trails, we hope to engage children in the joys of outdoor exploration,” said Jason Urroz, director of Kids in Parks. “Our ultimate goal is to help families fall in love with nature, so they can recognize the value that public lands hold for their lives and become future stewards of natural spaces like the Greenfield Recreation Park and surrounding area.”

We’re told the TRACK Trail is the 31st location in Virginia, joining other regional locations found in Roanoke, Lexington, Buena Vista and Lynchburg.