VINTON, Va. – The Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection is holding a special adoption event at the Lancerlot Sports Complex in Vinton on Saturday as part of our Clear the Shelters event.

RCACP will be waiving adoption fees for all animals and they have over 200 in their care right now.

The event will be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and there will be vendors, a pool for your dogs to swim in and a dog park on the ice.