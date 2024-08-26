Clear the Shelters | Addie and Lola are the paw-fect duo

All month long we’re featuring adoptable pets from our local shelters with the hopes of finding them forever homes.

Meet Addie and Lola—these two sweet girls are the package deal and are looking for a forever home.

Addie loves belly rubs and cuddles, while Lola is more independent.

Both love to go on walks and run in the yard. They also know basic commands, smile constantly and will warm your heart!

