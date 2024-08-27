89º
Virginia Tech opens outdoor elevators for campus accessibility

Thomas Mundy, Multimedia Journalist

Tags: Virginia Tech, Accessibility, Virginia Tech Elevator Towers

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech has been making changes all over campus and one part they are focused on is making the campus accessible for everyone.

Ahead of the school year, crews finished up work on two elevator towers to help students navigate campus.

With the recent changes to Blacksburg Transit and the university’s focus on making the entire campus accessible, these elevators solve the issue for those who have mobility issues.

“This investment is our commitment to making Virginia Tech accessible to all,” said Mark Owczarski, spokesperson for Virginia Tech. “Here where we are at, at our two new outdoor elevators, is representative and symbolic of our commitment to make our entire campus accessible to everyone.”

Leaders said they have plenty more to work on to make campus 100% accessible.

