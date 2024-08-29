Former police officer talks use of tasers, deadly force

ROANOKE, Va. – Virginia State Police are investigating after Roanoke Police shot and killed a suspect after he stabbed a woman and refused to put down a knife.

VSP says the suspect was 26 years old, but have not released his identity. They also said the woman is out of the hospital and recovering.

Roanoke Police say it started as a domestic disturbance at the 733 West Apartments along 29th Street Northwest. Police say they got a 911 call just before 1 a.m. When they got to the apartment complex, police found a woman had been stabbed in her arm and found the suspect still holding a knife.

Police say he ignored repeated verbal commands to drop the weapon before he ‘aggressively’ went towards the officers. That’s when police used a taser to try to stop him, but that didn’t work. Officers shot the suspect and he died at the scene.

Roanoke Police Chief Scott Booth said using deadly force is a last resort.

“Whenever we use deadly force in the community, it’s a tragedy. I would much rather, we would much rather have a different outcome,” said Booth during a news conference early Thursday morning.

This is the third time Roanoke Police have shot a suspect so far this year; the second time it’s been deadly.

10 News spoke with Dr. Tod Burke, a criminologist and former police officer. He says that when a police officer fires a weapon, it’s a last resort when other de-escalation tactics don’t work.

10 News also asked why a Taser might not stop a suspect. Burke says there can be a lot of factors.

“There could be a number of reasons why a Taser may not stop a person. Sometimes it has to do with outer clothing, that the prongs don’t make contact. Sometimes the taser might malfunction. And oftentimes, tasers don’t work on people who are under the influence of drugs and or alcohol,” said Burke.

Burke also says that certain mental health diagnoses and even prescription medications can reduce the effectiveness of a Taser.

VSP is now handling the investigation. Per Roanoke Police Department policy, the officers involved have been placed on administrative leave.