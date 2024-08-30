Man arrested in Montgomery County stemming from narcotics investigation

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Blacksburg police announced Friday that they had arrested a man in Radford after narcotics were found in his residence on Cedar Hill Drive in Blacksburg on Tuesday.

We’re told that officers with the Blacksburg Police Department, VSP, Christiansburg Police Department and deputies from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s office served a search warrant at a residence on Cedar Hill Drive.

During the search of the residence officers found narcotics and two semi-automatic rifles, the resident of the house, who has been identified as Tobias Hardwick, was arrested in Radford.

Hardwick has been charged with the following:

Possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance

Hardwick is currently being held without bond in the Montgomery County jail while the case remains under investigation, 10 News has learned.