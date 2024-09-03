26-year-old man dead, another injured following Bedford County crash

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a Bedford County crash that claimed the life of a 26-year-old man and left another individual injured.

The crash happened on Aug. 30 close to midnight on Wyatts Way where it intersects with Orrix Creek Road, according to State Troopers.

Authorities said Michael Thomas Mason was traveling in a 2009 Chevrolet Silverado when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected and overturned, causing both individuals in the vehicle to be thrown out.

Mason, of Evington, Virginia, was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital, where he later died, according to State Police. Another person in the vehicle was also injured and taken to the hospital.

At this time, it is unclear who was driving the vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation.