Centra reports surge in COVID-19 cases as kids return to school

LYNCHBURG, Va. – As your kids head back to school, the possibility of them getting sick increases, especially since Centra has seen an increase in COVID-19 cases.

“We have seen an uptick. About one in five of those are positive. That’s been high. That’s been going on since about June. It corresponds with summer vacations and people getting together again,” said Dr. James Bryant Vice President for Emergency Services.

So, doctors have a warning for you: “Wash your hands, cover your cough, cover your sneeze. Masks can be helpful in some situations, but a lot of these diseases are spread by touch. So again, washing those hands and keeping a safe distance from people who are sick. So, if you’re sick, we want you to stay home,” said Bryant.

Bryant said COVID-19, the flu and RSV all have pretty similar symptoms. So, you’ll want to know the differences to protect yourself and your kids.

“Typically, COVID doesn’t have GI symptoms―no vomiting or diarrhea with COVID. You can as you get more illness, but typically, it’s more respiratory related. RSV is pretty much all respiratory, and it can be very severe, and it can come on very suddenly. COVID typically comes on a little slower,” said Bryant.

He said you’ll really need to come in and get tested to determine the difference. Bryant also said it’s important to know when to go to the doctor.

“It’s when you’re not getting better. If you’re getting worse or you have any concerns that your child or yourself are just not getting better the way that you normally would from a virus, then that’s time to give us a call or see your doctor or the emergency department,” said Bryant.

Doctors also recommend that you get your COVID-19 booster and flu shots.

Meanwhile, the Virginia Department of Health reports there has also been an uptick in other illnesses in Southwest Virginia as well.

One illness the Virginia Department of Health has seen an increase in is Parvovirus also known as B19. Southwest Regional Epidemiologist Dr. Paige Bordwine said it comes in two phases. The first one consists of a fever and body aches that last for about 2 to 5 days. Then, during the second phase, people—especially children—can get a rash. Bordwine said Parvovirus is often called ‘slap cheek.’

Bordwine said they are always monitoring Gastrointestinal Illnesses, also known as GI. She said there has been a slight uptick in the summer months. Some of the symptoms include bloody diarrhea and fever. She said it’s important to cook things properly.

She said they are also monitoring for tick and mosquito-borne illnesses.

“Summer is the time when we see an increase of that,” said Bordwine.

So far this year, there have been 259 cases of lime disease.

Bordwine said to watch out for rashes.

“The most important thing is to dress appropriately if you’re gonna be in an area that you’re at risk for tick bites. Do tick checks after you’ve come in for the day and use Veet or another preventative medication, and also consider your pets as well,” said Bordwine.