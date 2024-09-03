69º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Henry County crash leaves two dead

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

Tags: Southside, Henry County, Crash

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – Two people died in a crash in Henry County on Monday, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash occurred at about 12:30 p.m. on Route 58 near Summit Drive.

Recommended Videos

State troopers said 62-year-old Albert David Elliott, of Henry County, was driving in a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado when he ran off the left side of the road, crossing the median and hitting the trailer portion of a tractor-trailer that was stationary.

Elliott was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger, 57-year-old Melissa Sue Willard, also of Henry County, died as a result of her injuries as well.

The crash remains under investigation, VSP said.

Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Jazmine Otey joined the 10 News team in February 2021.

email

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos