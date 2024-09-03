Henry County crash leaves two dead

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – Two people died in a crash in Henry County on Monday, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash occurred at about 12:30 p.m. on Route 58 near Summit Drive.

State troopers said 62-year-old Albert David Elliott, of Henry County, was driving in a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado when he ran off the left side of the road, crossing the median and hitting the trailer portion of a tractor-trailer that was stationary.

Elliott was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger, 57-year-old Melissa Sue Willard, also of Henry County, died as a result of her injuries as well.

The crash remains under investigation, VSP said.