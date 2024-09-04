Avoiding Back Pain: Tips for packing your kid’s backpack

SALEM, Va. – School’s back in session for Southwest Virginia schools, and as you’re busy getting your little ones out the door in the morning, it can be tempting to put everything in their backpacks. However, doctors are urging parents to think twice.

“In the near term, it can be quite problematic in terms of overstraining and in terms of causing some other medical or back pain issues,” said Chief Orthopedics Dr. Phillip Patterson with Lewis Gale Hospital.

He said a good rule of thumb is that kids should have 5-10% of their body weight in their backpacks.

Patterson also said it’s essential to pack the heavier items toward the bottom of their bags, with the lighter items stored on top. While your kids might want to bring everything with them, Patterson said they only should bring items needed for school.

Additionally, you should also make sure that the backpack fits the frame of your child and that it has comfortable straps with good padding.

“The ones that have a strap connecting the two arm straps perhaps are the best, but you don’t really need those unless you’re using a heavier frame or having heavier books. Also, you want to make sure that the backpack doesn’t ride more than 4 inches below the waistline because then it can pull excessively on the shoulders,” said Patterson.

He also said to make sure the arm straps are tight when your kid is wearing the backpack.

“The reason for that is that you don’t want to put a strain or have bad posture of the back. The second reason is you don’t want to overstrain the shoulders or pull tension to the point where you’re getting tingling or numbness of your arms neck pain and in some cases that can even lead to a headache,” said Patterson.