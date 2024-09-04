Clear the Shelters | Chip is ready to steal a piece of your heart, one little chip at a time

Chip is an absolute cutie who’s in need of a cuddle buddy.

He’s a playful little snowball at the Giles County Animal Shelter who wants nothing more than to melt your heart.

The shelter says the little guy is just four months old and loves being the star of the show.

Plus, if you have a family he’s the purr-fect companion for kids. He’s also neutered and vaccinated.

If you are interested in Chip, call 540-921-2053 for an appointment to meet him at the Giles County Animal Shelter. The shelter is open Monday through Saturday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. by appointment only and is closed on Sundays and holidays.