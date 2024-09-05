Clear the Shelters | Midnight and Haus are a package deal

Midnight and Haus are a dynamic duo and want to be your new BFF, best feline friend that is.

The bonded pair of cats have been waiting for a forever home for two months at the Montgomery Animal Care and Adoption Center and are ready for treats, forehead kisses and someone to snuggle up with.

The two are 5 years old and have sassy personalities that’ll definitely keep you on your toes in the best way possible.

The best part is that if you’re considering welcoming these two cuties into your home, you can do so without having to pay a dime. Their adoptions have already been sponsored, meaning no cost to you.

Both cats are FIV-positive but can still live long healthy lives. You can meet them during regular hours or a special Clear the Shelters adoption event this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. All adoption fees will be waived for any pet on Saturday only.

To see other adoptable pets, head to our Clear the Shelters page.