SOUTHWEST, Va. – A series of school threats across Southwest Virginia put districts on high alert.

Lynchburg’s Heritage High School, Brookville High School in Campbell County, Franklin and Pulaski County Public Schools were all impacted. Pulaski canceled school altogether on Friday.

“You can always make up a school day,” said Pulaski County Public Schools Superintendent Rob Graham. “But you can’t make up a life.”

Graham says credible threats were made earlier this week and again Thursday night.

“The threats made earlier in the week, we’ve really taken care of. We’re moving forward with disciplinary action on those students who made those [threats],” said Graham. “These we’re still not sure of where they came from.”

In the wake of the deadly Georgia high school shooting, Graham says he didn’t want to take any chances.

“With not knowing much, not really being able to know where those threats are coming from, you’ve got to take it seriously, especially with everything that’s going on right now,” said Graham.

On Thursday, Heritage High School was placed on a ‘hold status’ while Lynchburg Police investigated threatening writings discovered on a bathroom wall. Police brought in K9 units, searched the building and dismissed students early.

In Campbell County, the Sheriff’s Office discovered a ‘disturbing’ image on social media showing someone holding a firearm threatening ‘Brookville HS.’ Investigators say “the same image has circulated across the country in the last few days with other schools and locations added to the image.”

Similar social media threats were investigated in Franklin County. The district assured students and parents “there is no reason to believe that the post is a legitimate threat.”

As these investigations continue, Graham has this message:

“We’re going to do everything we can to keep their children, our staff members and the school community members as safe as possible,” said Graham.