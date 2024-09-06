Virginia State Trooper placed on administrative leave after arrest in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, Sc. – 10 News has learned that a Virginia State Trooper, who has been identified as 30-year-old Darren Roberts was arrested in Myrtle Beach and charged with the following on Sep. 2:

Kidnapping

1st Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct

1st Degree Domestic Violence

Roberts, who is from Draper, has been discharged and released on Sep.4 after posting bail according to Horry County court records.

VSP said that after being notified that Roberts was taken into custody by Myrtle Beach PD they placed him on administrative leave without pay pending a criminal investigation.

10 News has also learned that Roberts was a trooper assigned to the Wytheville Division Area 24 office in Pulaski County.

10 News will continue to update this story as information becomes available.