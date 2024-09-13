73º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Bedford County Sheriff’s Office seeking public’s assistance in search for missing man

Duncan Weigand, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Bedford County, Bedford County Sheriff's Office, Missing person
Devon Staley (BCSO 2024)

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for 33-year-old Devon Staley who was last seen Wednesday.

Staley has been reported missing from the Forest area of Bedford County and was last seen at his apartment building near Jefferson Forest Middle School on Forest Road, according to BCSO.

Recommended Videos

Staley is known to frequent businesses in the area and walks most places. Staley is also described as a white male approximately 6′0 and 180 lbs. He has brown hair and a red beard, Staley has medical issues which include diabetes and seizures, and suffers from mental health problems.

The Sheriff’s office says his medications were left behind at his apartment and there is concern for his health and welfare.

If you see Devon Staley or have any information regarding his whereabouts, immediately contact the Bedford County Emergency Communications Center at (540) 586-7827.

Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Duncan Weigand joined WSLS 10’s digital team in June 2024, weeks after graduating from Virginia Tech with a bachelor’s in communication studying multimedia journalism and a cognate in marketing.

email

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos