66º
Join Insider

Local News

Virginia Spirits Month shines a light on local distilleries and economic impact

Kelly Marsh, Multimedia Journalist

Tags: Virginia Spirits Month
(AP Photo/David Goldman) (David Goldman, Associated Press)

In the Commonwealth, September is celebrated as Virginia Spirits Month, a time to honor the state’s rich distilling heritage and highlight local distilleries.

Virginia, often recognized as the birthplace of American spirits, significantly contributes to the Commonwealth’s economy.

Recommended Videos

According to the Virginia Spirits Board, the distilling industry had a total economic impact of $1.1 billion in 2022 and employs over 3,000 people across the state.

Supporting local distilleries is crucial not only for the community but also for the industry as a whole. It fosters economic growth, encourages local craftsmanship, and strengthens community ties.

Jayson Hudson, co-founder and director of operations for JH Bards emphasizes, “With the folks coming directly to our distillery and tasting room and being able to purchase our products directly from us rather than going to ABC, you know we get a lot of interactions and have that local feel. They get to talk to us and learn our story versus being a bottle on a wall somewhere.”

In celebration of Virginia Spirits Month, JH Bards, along with many other local distilleries, is offering a 20 percent discount on their products.

Click here for a map of Virginia distilleries across Virginia.

Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Kelly Marsh joined the team in July 2023.

email

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos