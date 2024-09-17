Giles County attracts over 100,000 visitors in 2023

GILES COUNTY, Va. – In 2023, Giles County saw an increase in tourism, and it is great for all of the businesses in the county.

“In Giles, tourism is the 2nd largest industry,” said Cora Gnegy, director of tourism for Giles County. “That equates then to $1.9 million in tax benefits back to Giles”

Giles County is known in Virginia as Virginia’s Mountain Playground.

Full of mountains, trails, and the new river, thousands of people come to Giles every year.

“[In] 2023, that number equates to 130,000 visitors,” Gnegy said. “Outdoor recreation just makes sense for Giles county to lean into.”

I talked to Gnegy at a local bed and breakfast, Lilly Valley Inn, about the progress.

She said it is a partnership between the county leaders and businesses.

“Their investment then in their product just helps increase tourism impact in our community,” Gnegy said.

The owner of Lilly Valley Inn, Lilliana Kneuer, said seeing the increase in visitors is promising.

“It’s very special coming from someone who is in the hospitality business,” Kneuer said. “We encourage that. We look forward to it and we are thrilled to have folks come and visit and explore what we see every morning.”

She said right now they are in their busiest time of the year, but everyone who visits seems to love it.

“The picture doesn’t really do justice to what they see versus when they come in and open the doors and they see that view right there,” Kneuer said.

Leaders with the county said they are excited to see what the numbers will be for 2024.