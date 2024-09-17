Glasgow Fire Department rescues injured hiker at Devils Marbleyard

GLASGOW, Va. – The Glasgow Fire Department assisted in rescuing an injured hiker in the Devils Marbleyard area of the James River Face.

The department says on Sunday they responded to reports of an injured hiker. After arriving at the last known location of the victim it was determined that they were still in the large boulder field.

10 News has learned that crews were able to make contact with the hiker who had injured their shoulder from a fall.

With the crew about to be faced with the difficult task of removing the victim from the boulder field and back to the trail for an extended carry out, the command decided to call in Medflight 1.

Medflight 1 conducted a hoist of the victim to ensure no further sustained injuries. Crews kept the victim in comfort until the aircraft came to perform the rescue.

According to the department, an extensive recon was conducted by the aircraft, the hoist was completed and the victim was flown directly to a medical facility for treatment.

