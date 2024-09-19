Man arrested in Wytheville after spray painting multiple properties

WYTHEVILLE, Va. – A man was arrested after spray painting multiple properties in Wytheville on Wednesday.

Wytheville Police Department said around 7 p.m. on Wednesday, they were alerted of a man spray painting multiple properties from 12th and Main towards George Wythe Campus. They were told the spray paint was red, and the suspect was a black male with a black face mask, blue jeans, and a black shirt.

Recommended Videos

WPD said when they arrived on the scene, they identified a man who matched the description who was holding a can of red spray paint. The suspect was identified as 47-year-old Carl Brown.

Brown was charged with the following:

Felony: Participate in gang activity within 1,000 feet of public school

Felony: Destroy Property

Misdemeanor: Destroy Property, two counts

Carl Dominique Brown is currently being held in the New River Valley Regional Jail without bond.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will update you as we obtain more information.