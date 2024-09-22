High-speed chase in Henry County leads to two arrests

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – A high-speed chase in Henry County on Saturday afternoon led to two arrests, according to Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

HCSO said around 2 p.m. on Saturday, a Henry County deputy noticed a Buick on Greensboro Road that had been involved in a larceny at a local business. After running the tags on the vehicle, it was revealed the tags did not match the car. The deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop, however the driver accelerated the vehicle and began to drive recklessly.

Authorities said the pursuit continued down Greensboro Road, Main Street, and eventually Highway 87, heading towards North Carolina. As the pursuit approached the intersection of Vista View Lane and Highway 87, a Henry County deputy performed a P.I.T. maneuver on the suspect’s vehicle, which resulted in the vehicle losing traction and sliding into an embankment. The deputy who initiated the maneuver exited their vehicle and began to approach the suspect. The suspect then drove their vehicle forward, trapping one of the deputy’s legs between their car and the suspect’s. The driver exited the vehicle and ran on foot, and authorities lost sight of the suspect.

Sources said that upon investigation of the vehicle, two others were found. One was Ronald Haizlip, who had a warrant for his arrest out of Eden, North Carolina for Eluding Police. He was arrested and taken to the Henry County Adult Detention Center. The other person was a female who was released and not charged for the incident. The deputy whose leg was injured was taken to SOVA Health of Martinsville and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The deputy is expected to make a full recovery.

HCSO said that upon investigation, they found the suspect who fled on foot stole another vehicle on Leaksville Road in Ridgeway. After diligent work, deputies discovered that the suspect had ended up in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. The Myrtle Beach Police Department was informed and able to make an arrest without incident. The stolen vehicle was also recovered.

The suspect was identified as 35-year-old Carlton Haizlip. He was charged with the following:

Felony Eluding Police

Assault on Law Enforcement

Larceny of Motor Vehicle

This investigation is still ongoing. We will update you with more information as it becomes available. If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63- CRIME (632-7463).