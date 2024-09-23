Bedford County hosts open house on comprehensive plan

BEDFORD, Va. – Bedford County leaders heard from residents Monday as they updated the county’s comprehensive plan for the next five years.

Leaders are trying to find the best way to manage growth while preserving the quality of life that’s attracting so many people to the area.

“We do care, we do listen and I think this plan in the long haul will kind of reflect their concerns with the county and our future growth,” said Jordan Mitchell, the county’s director of community development.

Bedford County’s population grew by almost 16 percent between 2010 and 2020 — the fastest of any of its surrounding localities.

“It’s such a wonderful place. we all love Bedford so much that we just want to be mindful of the changes,” said Chris Hughes, a Big Island resident. “We just want it to be smart growth and good for all of us.”

Hughes was among the people who attended an open house highlighting some of the changes to the county’s land use map.

Some of the bigger updates were in Forest where residents have been concerned about growth and large housing developments right along Highway 221 adding to traffic congestion. Planners propose restricting the areas where those complexes can be built.

“I think it’s just targeting where you want to have that development,” Mitchell said. “I think the idea is if you look at our future land use maps, probably not the best area to have that at right along 221 in Forest.”

They also adjusted zoning near Smith Mountain Lake, another fast-growing area in the county, ensuring some residential areas are protected from commercial development.

For those who attended like Melissa Scott Obenchain, the adjustments show planners are listening to concerns.

“I think growth is necessary, absolutely. You just have to be sensitive to what’s already there,” she said. “There’s a good way to have growth and a bad way to have growth.”

The next step is a public hearing next Tuesday before the Bedford County Planning Commission.

The changes update a comprehensive plan first developed in 2007. State law requires localities to review their plans every five years.

While officials in Bedford County have kept up with changes in growth patterns over the years, they say a complete overhaul of the plan will likely be necessary next time around.