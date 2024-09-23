One dead, three injured after two-vehicle crash in Christiansburg

A two-vehicle crash in Christiansburg left one dead and three injured early Monday morning.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, they, along with Montgomery County Fire and Rescue, Christiansburg Fire Department, Christiansburg Rescue, and Radford Police and Rescue responded to a crash on the 3800 block of Radford Road around 7:30 a.m.

Authorities said that a driver lost control of their vehicle on slick pavement due to rain. The vehicle proceeded to cross into the path of another vehicle heading in the opposite direction. One of the drivers was identified as 22-year-old Kelsey Patton. Sadly, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sources said the other vehicle was occupied by a man, a woman, and a small child. They were all taken to a local hospital with undisclosed injuries.

This crash is currently under investigation by the New River Valley Regional Crash Team. We will update you with new information as it becomes available.