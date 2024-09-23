72º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Statistics on officer-involved shootings in Southwest Virginia

Tags: Crime, Virginia State Police, Officer Involved Shooting
Virginia State Police car on highway (WSLS 10)

Last year, there were 10 reported officer-involved shootings in our area, all of which were identified as “justified” by a Virginia State Police report. They have occurred in the following areas:

  • Amherst County
  • Clifton Forge (2)
  • Lynchburg (4)
  • New Castle
  • Roanoke (2)

Recommended Videos

This year, there have been 11, which is a bump since last year, and the year has not concluded yet. They have occurred in the following areas:

  • Bedford County
  • Botetourt County (into Bedford County)
  • Carroll County
  • Covington
  • Danville
  • Lynchburg (2)
  • Ridgeway
  • Roanoke (3)

This information comes as Virginia State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in Montgomery County on Friday.

Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos