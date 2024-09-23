Statistics on officer-involved shootings in Southwest Virginia

Last year, there were 10 reported officer-involved shootings in our area, all of which were identified as “justified” by a Virginia State Police report. They have occurred in the following areas:

Amherst County

Clifton Forge (2)

Lynchburg (4)

New Castle

Roanoke (2)

This year, there have been 11, which is a bump since last year, and the year has not concluded yet. They have occurred in the following areas:

Bedford County

Botetourt County (into Bedford County)

Carroll County

Covington

Danville

Lynchburg (2)

Ridgeway

Roanoke (3)

This information comes as Virginia State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in Montgomery County on Friday.