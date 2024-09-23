Statistics on officer-involved shootings in Southwest Virginia

Last year, there were 10 reported officer-involved shootings in our area, all of which were identified as “justified” by a Virginia State Police report. They have occurred in the following areas:
- Amherst County
- Clifton Forge (2)
- Lynchburg (4)
- New Castle
- Roanoke (2)
This year, there have been 11, which is a bump since last year, and the year has not concluded yet. They have occurred in the following areas:
- Bedford County
- Botetourt County (into Bedford County)
- Carroll County
- Covington
- Danville
- Lynchburg (2)
- Ridgeway
- Roanoke (3)
This information comes as Virginia State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in Montgomery County on Friday.