68º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Danville Police searching for suspects after armed robbery at convenience store

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

Tags: Southside, Danville, Crime
A search is underway for two suspects after an armed robbery at a Danville convenience store, according to the Danville Police Department. (The Danville Police Department)

DANVILLE, Va. – A search is underway for two suspects after an armed robbery at a Danville convenience store, according to the Danville Police Department.

Authorities said it happened on Tuesday at about 9 a.m. at Charlie’s Stop and Shop on Franklin Turnpike.

Recommended Videos

The two males reportedly walked into the store with handguns and demanded money. After taking an unknown amount of cash, they drove away from the scene in a black BMW.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact the Danville Police Department by either calling 911, patrol at 434-799-6510 option 4, investigations at 434-799-6508 option 3, and option 1 again, contacting Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000, approach any officer you see, through social media, via email crimetips@danvilleva.gov, or use our crime tips app CARE at www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=818#.

Individuals with information leading to an arrest and conviction could be eligible for a cash reward.

Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Jazmine Otey joined the 10 News team in February 2021.

email

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos