Danville Police searching for suspects after armed robbery at convenience store

DANVILLE, Va. – A search is underway for two suspects after an armed robbery at a Danville convenience store, according to the Danville Police Department.

Authorities said it happened on Tuesday at about 9 a.m. at Charlie’s Stop and Shop on Franklin Turnpike.

The two males reportedly walked into the store with handguns and demanded money. After taking an unknown amount of cash, they drove away from the scene in a black BMW.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact the Danville Police Department by either calling 911, patrol at 434-799-6510 option 4, investigations at 434-799-6508 option 3, and option 1 again, contacting Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000, approach any officer you see, through social media, via email crimetips@danvilleva.gov, or use our crime tips app CARE at www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=818#.

Individuals with information leading to an arrest and conviction could be eligible for a cash reward.