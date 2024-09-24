Montgomery County Public Schools looks at possible dual language school for kids

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – Leaders in Montgomery County are looking at the possibility of a dual language school for students in the county.

Starting in kindergarten, kids would go to school with the same curriculum as other kids in the state, but during the day, they would learn 90% of their time in Spanish and 10% of their time in English.

In the presentation, it lists the goals of biliteracy and bilingual, intercultural competence, and grade-level academic achievement.

Tonight on 10 News, we are talking to the County’s administrator of Gifted Programs, Helen Fotinos, on the all the details of how this will work for students if approved.