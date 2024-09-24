What questions do you have for the three Roanoke mayoral candidates?

Election Day is just weeks away, and in addition to the presidential race, the Star City is set to have several key races on its ballot, including the mayoral race.

ROANOKE, Va. – Election Day is just weeks away, and in addition to the presidential race, the Star City is set to have several key races on its ballot, including the mayoral race.

On Oct. 1 from 5 to 7:30 p.m., a Roanoke City Mayoral Candidate Forum will be held in Charter Hall in the City Market Building. The candidates—Vice Mayor Joe Cobb, Councilwoman Stephanie Moon-Reynolds and former Mayor David Bowers—are slated to express their viewpoints on key issues that affect the area and share how they hope to reshape Roanoke overall.

Recommended Videos

Our very own 10 News Anchor John Carlin will be leading the discussion, and the entire event will be streamed on wsls.com.

There will not be an audience Q&A session during the forum, so we’re working for you to ensure that your questions get answered.

Using the form below, let us know what questions you have for the three candidates running for Roanoke mayor: