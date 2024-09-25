Missing 14-year-old in Amherst County found safe.

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – Update: The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that Ashley has been found and is safe.

The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for a missing 14-year-old girl who was last seen Tuesday afternoon, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Alexis Ashley who goes by Lily was last seen at 4 p.m. the office says. Ashley is described as 5′5 110 pounds.

Ashley was last seen in the Madison Heights area near Taco Bell and anyone with information is asked to call the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office at 434-946-9300.

Ashley was also last seen wearing an outfit similar to the character pictured below.