Get ready to lace up those shoes for the Virginia 10 Miler drawing in thousands

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Virginia 10 Miler is back this Saturday in Lynchburg bringing with it thousands of people from all over the world, including in our backyard.

There’s still plenty of time to register including on Saturday. Jeff Fedorka has been the race director of the Virginia 10 Miler for the past 18 years and he’s run in the race three times.

Recommended Videos

He said its unique.

“This race has a reputation of where Southern Hospitality meets the road. It’s different from any other road race in the country because of the people, the volunteers and the Lynchburg community,” said Race Director Jeff Fedorka with the Virginia 10 Miler.

He said there are people participating from about 40 different states and five different countries like Kenya, Portugal and Guatemala.

Meanwhile, some people in our area are ready to put on those tennis shoes and run this Saturday including Charlotte Powers.“I love it because I’m a slower back of the pack runner and so I love being out in the back and I love being able to cheer people on. I feel like that brings a lot of energy to myself and also brings me a lot of joy and so it makes the race even more enjoyable and bearable coming back up those big hills,” said Powers.

Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

Powers is also the General Manager of Run About Sports in Roanoke.

She said she loves running as it helps with her mental health. To train for the race she does cross and strength training and she runs twice a week.

Meanwhile, about 25 different corporate teams will participate in the Virginia 10 Miler. Michael Moyer is running with his company called L3 Harris. He ran the race last year for the first time in 82 minutes and is ready to best his time this year.

“Here as an L3 Harris employee having all the employees there to rally around getting to know each other in an out of office environment is just such a great time.”

Now, the race starts and ends at E.C. Glass High School.

There will also be several street closures.

( https://www.virginia10miler.com/raceday )

There are also events taking place during the week.