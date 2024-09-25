LIST: Events canceled or postponed due to weather

Much of Southwest and Central Virginia is bracing for the impacts of Helene, which is expected to “intensify and grow in size” as it moves north across the Gulf of Mexico, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center.

Here at home, we’ll see a rather active weather week over the next few days with the potential for high winds, showers and flooding. Our region will likely see the most impacts on Fridays, with a 90% chance of widespread rain.

Due to the threat of inclement weather, the following events and football games have been moved to an earlier date or postponed.

Special Olympics Big Feet Meet moved to Wednesday, Oct. 2

Heritage vs Liberty Christian Academy high school football game moved to Thursday, Sept. 26 at 7 p.m.

Twin Valley vs. Craig County high school football game moved to Thursday, Sept. 26 at 7 p.m.

Salem vs Patrick Henry high school football game moved to Thursday, Sept. 26 at 7 p.m.

Amherst Co. vs. E.C. Glass high school football game moved to Thursday, Sept. 26 at 7 p.m.

Rustburg vs. Jefferson Forest high school football game moved to Thursday, Sept. 26 at 7 p.m.

Staunton River vs. GW Danville high school football game moved to Thursday, Sept. 26 at 7 p.m.

George Wythe vs. Rural Retreat high school football game moved to Thursday, Sept. 26 at 7 p.m.

Nelson County vs. Chatham high school football game moved to Thursday, Sept. 26 at 7 p.m.

Narrows vs. James Monroe, WV high school football game moved to Thursday, Sept. 26 at 7 p.m.

Giles vs. Grayson Co. high school football game moved to Thursday, Sept. 26 at 7 p.m.

Liberty vs. Brookville high school football game moved to Thursday, Sept. 26 at 7 p.m.

Carroll County vs. Patrick County high school football game moved to Thursday, Sept. 26 at 7 p.m.

Rockbridge County vs. Broadway High School football game moved to Thursday, Sept. 26 at 7 p.m.

Bassett vs. Halifax County high school football game moved to Thursday, Sept. 26 at 7 p.m.

Altavista vs. William Campbell high school football game moved to Thursday, Sept. 26 at 7 p.m.

We will continue to add more events to this list as announcements are made