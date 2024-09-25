No evidence found for rumored threat at Patrick Henry High School

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke City Police and school administrators are investigating a rumor of a threat against Patrick Henry High School but have found no evidence that a threat has been made.

While there will be an additional police presence and Central Office support at the school on Wednesday, there is no evidence of an actual threat, school officials said.

The school division emphasized that the safety and security of their students and staff is always a top priority.

“Roanoke City Public Schools does not tolerate threats or acts of violence,” the Patrick Henry principal said. “Students and families are reminded to immediately say something if they see or hear something. At the same time, we also ask families to talk with their child about the consequences of making threats. Actual threats or jokes about threats will not be tolerated and will result in disciplinary actions and may be punishable by law.”