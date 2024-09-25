Roanoke Parks and Recreation wants your feedback on its Master Plan

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – The City of Roanoke Parks and Recreation is looking to update its master plan and wants community members to be a part of the conversation.

Community meetings will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 25 at about 6 p.m. at the Belmont Library Branch and then on Thursday at 6 p.m. at the EnVision Center.

The department is about five years through its current Master Plan so the purpose of this week’s meetings is to take a look back at all of the progress that has been made thus far with current facilities, programs, etc. They also want to review goals and initiatives in place and determine whether new needs and priorities have surfaced requiring adjustments to the current plan.

After reaffirming goals and objectives, they will update the roadmap in place that breaks down how they intend to achieve all of their goals by the end of the plan’s 10-year timeline in 2028.

If you’re unable to make the meetings set to take place on Wednesday and Thursday, you can also leave your feedback with this survey or by reaching out to the Parks and Recreation Department at 540-853-2236.

Click here to view an interactive map where you can share where you can share your feedback and suggestions as well.