TikTok ban could set unprecedented legal precedent

BLACKSBURG, Va. – TikTok is back in the spotlight as US representatives are arguing in a federal appeals court for it to continue in the United States.

As of right now, a federal law, which goes into effect in January, would ban the app because of national security concerns.



Director of graduate studies and professor in the school of communication at Virginia Tech, Cayce Myers said this could set a precedent that we have not seen before.

“If they find that this is constitutional it does open the door for other bans like this in the future,” Myers said. “I think one of the arguments you are going to see is that it is a real disruptor economically to remove this platform from society. Now how much of a disruptor it will be, we will just have to see.”

He said he expects this case to go to the United States Supreme Court for them to decide.