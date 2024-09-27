1 dead and 2 injured in Craig County amid severe weather from Helene

CRAIG COUNTY, Va. – One person is dead and two others are injured after winds blew over a barn and a large tree Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

Recommended Videos

The Craig County Emergency Manager reported that strong gusty winds of 30-40 mph associated with the remnants of Hurricane Helene blew over the barn and a large tree killing a female resident and injuring two sheriff’s deputies investigating the situation.