1 dead and 2 injured in Craig County amid severe weather from Helene

Duncan Weigand, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Craig County, Hurricane Helene
CRAIG COUNTY, Va. – One person is dead and two others are injured after winds blew over a barn and a large tree Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

The Craig County Emergency Manager reported that strong gusty winds of 30-40 mph associated with the remnants of Hurricane Helene blew over the barn and a large tree killing a female resident and injuring two sheriff’s deputies investigating the situation.

Duncan Weigand joined WSLS 10’s digital team in June 2024, weeks after graduating from Virginia Tech with a bachelor’s in communication studying multimedia journalism and a cognate in marketing.

