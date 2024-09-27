Vandalism found at Gretna Elementary School in Pittsylvania Co.

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – Pittsylvania County is seeking out a person or persons who vandalized Gretna Elementary School.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Gretna Elementary staff notified the reported vandalism on Sep. 20.

Upon further investigation by the school resource officer, it was determined that a number of buildings as well as storage containers on campus had been spray-painted overnight.

Authorities say the majority of the images contain profanity and obscene depictions as well as political references.

The Pittsylvania Co. Sheriff’s Office is currently offering a reward of up to $5000 for information that leads to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the person or persons responsible.