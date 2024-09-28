68º
LFD Search and Rescue Team saves three people from flood waters in Craig County

Duncan Weigand, Digital Content Producer

LFD Search and Rescue team (Courtesy of Lynchburg Fire Department) (LFD 2024)

CRAIG COUNTY, Va. – The LFD announced that they had rescued three people from flood waters in Craig County Friday.

According to the department 10 members from the Urban Search and Rescue Crew were deployed to Southwest Virginia to assist first responders in the region dealing with impacts from Helene.

Shortly after the teams arrival in Craig County late Friday afternoon the LFD was able to rescue a civilian and two volunteer fire fighters whose vehicles got stuck in rising flood water.

