U-Haul offering free storage in the wake of Helene

U-Haul is offering free 30-day storage to many people affected by Hurricane Helene.

SOUTHWEST Va – U-Haul is offering free storage to those affected by Hurricane Helene.

The company announced the addition of 196 company-owned facilities across eight states to its disaster relief initiative, providing 30 days of free self-storage to those affected by Helene.

Recommended Videos

This initiative offers people a month of complimentary self-storage or U-Box portable container usage, allowing them a secure space to store their belongings during ongoing storm recovery efforts.

The expanded program now includes all U-Haul regional offices in North and South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Kentucky, joining existing locations in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama.

With the latest updates, 437 U-Haul stores are participating in the disaster relief program. The breakdown includes 34 in Virginia, 136 locations in Florida, 79 in Georgia, 50 in North Carolina, 48 in Tennessee, 35 in Alabama, 32 in South Carolina, 19 in Kentucky, and two in both Indiana and Mississippi.

If you’re interested in taking advantage of the free storage offer you can check out the list of participating U-Haul locations in Southwest Virginia below. The disaster relief program applies to new self-storage and U-Box rentals, subject to availability at each site.

Information about participating U-Hauls in our area can be found below.

U-Haul Co. of Southern Virginia (11 Stores)

(434) 509-0885

Participating Store Locations: Colonial Heights, Danville, Lynchburg, Petersburg, Prince George, Roanoke