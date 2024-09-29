LIST: Donate to people who need help after Helene

If you want to help people impacted by Helene, WSLS 10 News has compiled this list. If you know of another way to help that should be added to this list, please email news@wsls.com

American Red Cross Virginia Region

This team has worked with emergency management agencies and other partners across the region to help those impacted, including providing support to shelters in Bristol and Marion. To find out how you can help, go to redcross.org.

There is also a need for blood. You can find local places to donate here.

Feeding Southwest Virginia

Feeding Southwest Virginia was on the ground in the community of Damascus over the weekend delivering water to families amidst severe flooding. Family food boxes were also shared in collaboration with community partners. While residents in seven counties across Southwest Virginia evacuate and rebuild, Feeding Southwest Virginia will work closely with multiple partners to provide support and comfort. They’re asking for people to help stock shelves: feedingswva.org.

Gleaning for the World

As part of our response, Gleaning will collect donations at Sam’s Club on Ward Road on Monday, September 30th, and Tuesday, October 1st, from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM. You can also use the link to donate securely.

God’s Pit Crew

This organization is helping in Virginia and beyond. You can read about their efforts in this link. For those looking to assist with God’s Pit Crew’s disaster response initiatives, volunteer and donation opportunities can be found by visiting GodsPitCrew.org or by calling and speaking to a representative at (434) 836-4472.

The Blood Connection

The Blood Connection (TBC), announced the blood products inventory is at a critical level in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene. Though TBC worked vigilantly through the storm to continue operations, the storm caused several centers to be without power and water, as well as grounded their bloodmobiles due to dangerously high wind gusts and flooding.

As a result of not being able to take donations during the storm, TBC has lost hundreds of platelet donors and countless more whole blood donors. TBC needs to collect about 1,000 units of blood daily to sustain local hospital needs.

The Blood Connection is working diligently to make sure that no hospital, EMS, or air transport service is forced to forgo care for a patient because they do not have the blood products they need.

Donation centers have extended hours from 7AM-7PM, Sunday, September 29th, and are open from 7AM-7PM Monday through Friday this week. Appointments are encouraged, walk-ins are welcome. To make an appointment, or find a mobile blood drive near you, visit thebloodconnection.org/donate

The Pulaski County Free Store

They are collecting donations Monday, Sept. 30 from 12-3 p.m. and Wednesday, Oct. 2 from 6:30-8 p.m. (650 Giles Avenue, Dublin) They are looking for blankets, towels, water, individually packaged snacks, socks, tarps and more. Your donations will be distributed to anyone in need in the NRV! More info on how to donate money here.

If you are interested in volunteering to help distribute supplies, come by at the same time and help with the planning committee. We’ll need all the help we can get. If you want to help but can’t come Monday, keep an eye out for more opportunities on the group’s facebook page.

