Crash in Alleghany County leaves one cyclist dead

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. – There was a crash in Alleghany County on Saturday that left one cyclist dead.

Virginia State Police said the crash occurred around 9:50 a.m. on Saturday near Matthews Lane. A Dodge Ram was traveling South on Route 42 before hitting a man riding a bicycle.

Authorities identified the cyclist as 31-year-old Conor Chadwick. He was transported to Lewis Gale Hospital in Alleghany County where he sadly succumbed to his injuries. The driver of the Dodge was uninjured.

This crash remains under investigation. We will update you with more information as it becomes available.