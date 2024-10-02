Grayson County Schools will be closed until Monday, October 14

GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. – Grayson County Public Schools will remain closed until Monday, Oct. 14 as the area continues to deal with the effects of Hurricane Helene.

As a reminder, students were already scheduled to be off on Oct. 10 and 11 for fall break. School leaders have asked students to continue their virtual plan for any community service.

The school plans on adding days to the end of the first semester to ensure that instructional time is accommodated.

Fries School currently has power but no water. School officials said they will open up the locker room so that community members can take showers once hot water is available.

Both Fairview and Grayson Highlands don’t have power either, but there are currently showers available at Grayson Highlands for those needing one.

The homecoming dance is still scheduled to take place on Friday, Oct. 4 from 7 to 10 p.m.

Any new travel arrangements for bus riders will be publicized on Oct. 10 and 11.