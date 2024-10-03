Rail Yard Dawgs participating in Helene relief efforts

ROANOKE, Va. – The Rail Yard Dawgs announced Wednesday that the organization would be collaborating with the Red Cross and the “Star City Cares Flood Relief Supply” to help with relief efforts throughout areas impacted by Helene.

“It’s great to be a part of a group of people that all want to do the right thing and help out other people that are in need. You never know when that’s going to hit even closer to home and we just want to make sure we’re being good neighbors, good partners and good citizens,” Mickey Gray, Rail Yard Dawgs Team President, said.

The Dawgs will collect supplies at various upcoming events including training camp sessions, during peak ticket pick-up hours, the Meet the Team event, opening night, and more.

The following items accepted for donation on opening night will be

Diapers

Heavy-duty trash bags

hand sanitizer

paper towels

toilet paper

The team will also accept donations during regular office hours at the Gate 1 office at the Berglund Center.

Additionally the Red Cross will accept donations at the Berglund Center on opening night.