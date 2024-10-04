Man arrested after trying to produce DMT in Giles County

GILES COUNTY, va. – A man was arrested on Thursday after investigators suspected he was producing DMT, Giles County Sheriff’s Office said.

Giles County Sheriff’s Office said they, along with members of the Virginia State Police Clandestine Lab Team, executed a search warrant in the 200 block of Bluegrass Trail in Newport. As a result, they found material that was suspected to be used to produce DMT, a psychedelic drug that is listed as a Schedule I controlled substance.

The DEA lists Schedule I drugs as “drugs with no currently accepted medical use and a high potential for abuse.”

The suspect was identified as 38-year-old Benjamin Colaianne. He was arrested and charged with one count of manufacturing a Schedule I/II controlled substance and one count of possession of a Schedule I/II controlled substance. He is currently being held in the New River Valley Regional jail without bond.