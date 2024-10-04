Skip to main content
Cloudy icon
70º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Man arrested after trying to produce DMT in Giles County

Colton Game, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Crime, Drugs, Drug Bust, Giles County
Photo of Benjamin Colaianne. (Copyright 2024 by Giles County Sheriff's Office - All Rights Reserved.)

GILES COUNTY, va. – A man was arrested on Thursday after investigators suspected he was producing DMT, Giles County Sheriff’s Office said.

Giles County Sheriff’s Office said they, along with members of the Virginia State Police Clandestine Lab Team, executed a search warrant in the 200 block of Bluegrass Trail in Newport. As a result, they found material that was suspected to be used to produce DMT, a psychedelic drug that is listed as a Schedule I controlled substance.

Recommended Videos

The DEA lists Schedule I drugs as “drugs with no currently accepted medical use and a high potential for abuse.”

The suspect was identified as 38-year-old Benjamin Colaianne. He was arrested and charged with one count of manufacturing a Schedule I/II controlled substance and one count of possession of a Schedule I/II controlled substance. He is currently being held in the New River Valley Regional jail without bond.

Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Colton Game headshot

Colton joined the WSLS 10 team as a digital content producer in July 2024, soon after graduating cum laude from Virginia Tech with a B.S. in sociology and a minor in psychology.

email

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos