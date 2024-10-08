Roanoke residents embrace first Week Without Driving challenge

ROANOKE, Va. – Most people rely on their cars to get around, but a group of Roanokers recently left their keys behind for an initiative aimed at changing that.

The first-ever Week Without Driving challenge encouraged participants to rely on bikes, buses, and their own two feet, offering a new perspective on transportation barriers faced by non-drivers.

Participants were encouraged to go carless for an entire week.

The effort, led by local advocacy group Pedal Safe Roanoke, was designed to increase empathy and awareness of the challenges many experience when traveling without a vehicle.

“People can have their mental map of a city that just totally changes when they walk, bike, or take transit around,” said Ken McLeod of Pedal Safe Roanoke. “Something that you may think is a far trip to the grocery store could be just a couple of blocks off a greenway if you get your route right.”

Roanoke ranks higher than nearby cities like Danville and Lynchburg in terms of bike and pedestrian accessibility, according to the website WalkScore.com, but lags behind Blacksburg.

However, ongoing projects, including new bike lanes along Shenandoah Avenue and Ninth Street Southwest, show the city’s commitment to improving safety for all commuters.

Pedal Safe Roanoke was also awarded a $15,000 grant to enhance safety on Ferdinand Avenue, where improvements include painted road markings to help drivers and cyclists share the road more effectively.

McLeod hopes these efforts will ensure that all types of transportation are accessible

“It’s not just driving your car to a trailhead and then biking there. You can start from your doorstep and get anywhere in our community,” he said.