An inside look at the new graduate simulation lab at LewisGale Medical Center

SALEM, Va. – LewisGale Medical Center now has a new way to provide realistic training to people studying to be doctors.

The medical center has unveiled its Graduate Medical Education Simulation Lab, which will be used to provide realistic training to residents and fellows.

10 News got a behind-the-scenes look at this new facility and what opportunities it offers to prospective candidates.

“Providing high-quality care to our patients and communities starts by giving our residents and fellows every opportunity to practice their skills,” said Olivia Simmons Boothe, associate vice president of HCA Healthcare Capital Division GME. “Our lab is set up much like an inpatient or trauma room. It features the same equipment and a high-fidelity patient simulator that dynamically responds to input from our residents and fellows.”

